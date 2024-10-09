Hindustan Zinc ties up with IIT Madras to develop advanced zinc-air battery tech

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday said that it has partnered with IIT Madras to develop advanced zinc-air battery technology.

Zinc-air batteries offer a cost-effective, rechargeable and durable alternative to expensive and imported lithium-ion batteries.

The collaboration aims to develop a 1 kWh electrically-rechargeable zinc-air battery prototype, Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.

"This partnership marks a significant step forward in the evolution of zinc-based battery technologies, leveraging zinc's abundant resource availability, cost-effectiveness and established safety record," the statement said.

While lithium-ion batteries currently dominate the market, their high cost, limited resource availability and safety concerns present major challenges that zinc-based alternatives can effectively address.

"Our partnership with IIT Madras will advance research on zinc-air battery technology, that will redefine the future of energy storage. By exploring new applications of zinc in energy storage, we are committed to contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for the generations to come," Hindustan Zinc Ltd CEO Arun Misra said.

Zinc-air batteries are emerging as a viable alternative, known for their long-duration storage capabilities, durability and potential to be a more affordable alternative to lithium-ion batteries. Compared to lithium, which is over four times more expensive, zinc offers a more affordable solution with superior performance attributes. PTI SID HVA