Hindustan Zinc to deploy GreenLine Mobility's EV, LNG trucks for logistics

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc Ltd has expanded its partnership with GreenLine Mobility by signing a contract to deploy the Essar venture's 100 EVs and double LNG trucks to 200 for green logistics.

"Hindustan Zinc has launched one of India's largest green logistics transitions in partnership with GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, an Essar venture and the country's leading green logistics operator," GreenLine Mobility said in a statement.

This collaboration will help Hindustan Zinc pivot accelerated push towards achieving 100 per cent decarbonization of its supply chain through the deployment of advanced electric (EV) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) trucks.

This expansion marks a major step forward in Hindustan Zinc’s pursuit of Net Zero emissions, enabled by the widespread integration of EVs and LNG trucks throughout its supply chain.

"As part of this strategic collaboration, GreenLine will invest Rs 400 crore to deploy 100 electric trucks, replacing diesel vehicles for inter-unit concentrate movement between the company's mines and smelters, and establish India's first commercial-scale battery swapping infrastructure with 3 high-capacity stations for 24x7 operations, while also expanding Hindustan Zinc's LNG fleet by adding 100 new LNG trucks, doubling the fleet size to 200 for long-haul finished goods transport," it said.

Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited, termed this large-scale deployment of EVs and LNG trucks as a bold step in the company's journey to net zero. This "solidifies our dedication to driving meaningful impact through innovative green logistics solutions and strategic partnerships, shaping a cleaner, more sustainable supply chain.

This expansion will deliver cost efficiencies through discounted freight rates and is estimated to reduce approximately 236 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per month, equivalent to planting around 12,000 trees. Combined, this initiative is expected to reduce about 1,50,000 tonnes of Scope 3 emissions annually, further advancing Hindustan Zinc's commitment to become net zero by 2050 or sooner and supporting India's green growth ambitions.

Anand Mimani, CEO of GreenLine, said, "Clean transport isn't a future option, it's today's responsibility. This deployment with Hindustan Zinc powerfully reflects our shared urgency to decarbonize logistics at scale, setting a scalable model for industrial decarbonization across sectors. With our LNG and EV fleet, manufactured by Blue Energy Motors, we're bringing together innovation, sustainability, and real-world impact in a way that’s practical and powerful for industry.

Recognized as the world's most sustainable company in metals and mining sector by S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024, Hindustan Zinc recently announced its ambitious 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The goals cover ambitious targets spanning various thematic areas such as climate change, water stewardship, biodiversity conservation, responsible sourcing, circular economy, workforce diversity and social impact. The company has committed to achieving 50 per cent reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions and 25 per cent reduction of Scope 3 emissions from the 2020 baseline.

GreenLine currently operates over 650 LNG trucks, serving clients across FMCG, e-commerce, metals and mining, cement, oil and gas, and chemicals. Its fleet has covered more than 50 million kilometres, cutting over 14,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. The company plans to expand to more than 10,000 clean trucks, supported by a nationwide network of 100 LNG refuelling stations, EV charging hubs, and battery swapping facilities - an integrated green mobility ecosystem aiming to cut carbon emissions by up to 1 million tonnes annually. PTI ANZ MR