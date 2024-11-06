Hindustan Zinc to spend Rs 36 cr on education in Rajasthan

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday made a commitment to spend Rs 36 crore towards children's education over the next five years in Rajasthan.

Advertisment

The country's largest zinc producer signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government to upgrade the infrastructure at 72 schools which will benefit 2 lakh students, a statement said.

HZL entered into a pact with the state government to promote 72 government schools.

This commitment follows Vedanta Group's recent announcement of a fresh investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan, it said..

Advertisment

* * * * CapitaLand Investmentgets SGD 131 mn commitment from Japanese partner *Global real asset manager CapitaLand Investment on Wednesday said it has bagged SGD 131 million capital commitment from a new Japanese capital partner, Daibiru Corporation, for its India private fund called CapitaLand India Growth Fund 2.

Daibiru Corporation will hold a 25 per cent effective stake in the SGD 525 million CIGF2, which invests in Grade A business parks in prime locations across gateway cities in India, as per a statement.

* * * * * NSE arm wins award * The National Stock Exchange on Wednesday said its arm NSE International Exchange has won 'exchange initiative of the year award'.

Advertisment

The award recognizes collaborative initiatives involving regulators, industry bodies, market participants, infrastructure, and other capital market stakeholders, as per an official statement. PTI SID AA MR