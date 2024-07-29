Hindustan Zinc will explore avenues of zinc applications in batteries

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday said it is committed to being future-ready and will explore new avenues of zinc applications in batteries.

The company will explore avenues of zinc applications in batteries alongside its focus on volume enhancement, reduction in cost of production and creating value for stakeholders, Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said in a statement.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd in its efforts to support the ongoing global energy transition and thrust on emerging clean tech, will explore new avenues of zinc applications in batteries, the statement added.

"With the world undergoing an energy transition, developing climate-friendly technologies will be highly mineral intensive, and the metals and mining sector will have a big role to play to support this transition.

"At Hindustan Zinc, we are committed to being future-ready and augmenting the supply of critical minerals, for India and for the world," she said.

According to Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra, while lithium batteries are currently in focus, lack of domestic availability of lithium and safety of lithium batteries are key challenges for the global energy transition.

Zinc presents a safe, stable and credible opportunity to replace lithium in batteries, Misra added.

Hindustan Zinc with one of largest product portfolios in the zinc, lead, silver segment is constantly exploring new avenues for applications that support the ongoing global energy transition.

The company is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. PTI SID DRR