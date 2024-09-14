Hindustan Zinc's all-women mine rescue team to represent India at international competition

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Zinc producer Hindustan Zinc Limited has said its all-women mine rescue team will represent India at an international competition.

The country's first all-women mine rescue team will be among 26 teams at the XIII International Mine Rescue Competition to be organized by the National Mining Agency, Colombia, under the guidance of the International Mines Rescue Body (IMRB).

"Hindustan Zinc's team marks a historic breakthrough as the first-ever all-women team from India to compete on this prestigious global stage, demonstrating their exceptional rescue skills and expertise," said Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc Limited.

He said that the participation highlights our ongoing commitment to gender diversity and parity, ensuring equal representation and opportunities across all levels.

The seven-member team will compete across six categories, including mine rescue drills in both breathing and non-breathing atmospheres, first aid, mining rescue skills, equipment technician tests, and theoretical knowledge evaluations.

The competition, held annually in different countries, involves various rescue drills and tests that simulate critical underground mine rescue scenarios. PTI SDA HVA