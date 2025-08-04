'Hindustan Zinc's strong fundamentals, low costs to help beat commodity cycles'

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc Limited chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar described FY2025 as a defining year of transformation and purpose for the company and said with strong fundamentals, a lean cost structure, and a leadership position in critical metals, the company is well-positioned to outperform commodity cycles.

In her message to shareholders in an annual report, she highlighted Hindustan Zinc's position as the world's largest integrated zinc producer and India's only primary silver producer, underscoring its growing contribution to the global clean energy transition.

"Hindustan Zinc's scale and strong fundamentals, lean cost base, and leadership in critical metal position us to outperform across commodity cycles," she said.

She also emphasised that FY2025 was a landmark year where Hindustan Zinc delivered a record breaking operational performance, which translated into strong value creation. "We delivered total shareholder returns of 68 per cent this fiscal year, outperforming both the Nifty and Nifty Metal indices." Underlining the company's roadmap to double refined metal capacity to 2 million tonnes by 2030, Hebbar outlined strategic investments in digitalisation, safety systems, and circular economy initiatives. Notable achievements included the launch of EcoZen – Asia's first low-carbon zinc with 75 per cent lower carbon footprint than the industry average.

She also noted the company's expansion of renewable energy to 13 per cent of the total energy mix, and a 3.32x water positivity score. "We are combining the strength of a legacy institution with the energy of a new-age company." "Hindustan Zinc is privileged to be an integral part of India's growth story. With our global scale, advanced technologies, and future-ready practices, we will support India's rise as an economic powerhouse, fuelled by a self-reliant and sustainable metals ecosystem," she said.

The Hindustan Zinc chairperson also noted that rising geopolitical shifts and clean energy imperatives place zinc and silver at the forefront of next-generation infrastructure and battery technologies.

Hindustan Zinc also retained its market leadership with a 77 per cent share in India's primary zinc segment, while reducing its production cost by 6 per cent to USD 1,052 per tonne - the lowest in 15 quarters.

"This year, our CSR efforts touched 2.3 million lives up from 1.9 million in the previous year, across education, health, water, sanitation, livelihoods, and sports. Over 6.5 lakh women and children were direct beneficiaries," she said.

She also conveyed confidence in the company's ability to maintain its leadership as a global supplier of transition metals and continue as a trusted partner in India's growth journey.

"In doing so, we will continue to create value for all stakeholders, while building a future that is greener, stronger, and more inclusive," she said.