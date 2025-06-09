Hiranandani Communities eyes Rs 1,100 cr revenue from new MMR housing project

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Real estate company Hiranandani Communities is expecting a Rs 1,100 crore revenue from its new housing project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The company has launched the first phase of its new housing project 'The Arena', comprising around 600 units.

It expects a topline revenue exceeding Rs 1,100 crore in its first phase, Hiranandani Communities said in a statement on Monday.

This project is part of its 588-acre township Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel.

Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of Hiranandani Communities, said, "Panvel's growth potential is further fuelled by rising per capita income, expanding employment opportunities, and the migration of talent seeking holistic residential solutions." The township has delivered 2,200-plus apartments with high occupancy towers and 3,000-plus happy customers.