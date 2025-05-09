Hiring in IT sector expands by 16 pc in April: Report

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Hiring in the IT sector grew 16 per cent year-on-year in April, driven by factors such as AI adoption, cloud modernisation, and the continued expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), a report said on Friday.

India's IT hiring grew last month, marking a sharp rebound from fluctuations over previous years, the report 'the foundit Insights Tracker (fit)' by jobs platform foundit said.

GCCs played a significant role in this hiring growth, contributing over 1,10,000 new tech jobs in FY25, and ramping up demand for roles like data engineering, DevOps, and enterprise architecture, it added.

The foundit Insights Tracker is a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity conducted by foundit.in.

The report further said that skill-based hiring continued to dominate, with 62 per cent of IT employers prioritising practical expertise over formal qualifications.

Top in-demand domains included AI/ML, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics, which together account for 95 per cent of job postings in the IT sector, it stated.

Cities like Coimbatore (40 per cent) Ahmedabad (17 per cent), and Baroda (15 per cent) recorded remarkable annual hiring growth driven by hybrid work models and cost advantages, said the report.

Metro hubs like Bengaluru (9 per cent), Mumbai (9 per cent), and Delhi NCR (7 per cent) continued to lead hiring for leadership and specialist roles, it added. PTI SM ANU ANU