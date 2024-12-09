Hiring in IT sector to witness 15-20% growth in job opportunities: Report

Mumbai: The IT sector, which is on the path of recovery, is expected to witness 15-20 per cent growth in job opportunities across various industries in 2025, talent solutions company NLB Services said on Monday.

Advertisment

The IT industry has gained back momentum in H2 2024 and is gearing up for a promising 2025 on multiple fronts, said NLB Services.

In the coming year, fresher hiring in the Indian IT sector is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated increase of 15-20 per cent in job opportunities across various industries, it added.

At the same time, the demand for highly specialised tech roles, including artificial intelligence, machine learning (ML), data analytics, and cloud technologies, is expected to surge by 30-35 per cent, driven by the increasing reliance on emerging technologies, it said.

Advertisment

This surge in demand is not limited to hiring but extends to a strategic focus on tech upskilling, with companies investing heavily in training initiatives to equip their workforce with the necessary skills to meet the evolving technological landscape, the company noted.

NLB Services' analysis is based on the brand's view of the macro ecosystem, industry trends, and demand.

Further, the company stated that campus hiring remains the core focus for larger companies that are looking to hire aggressively for the second half of 2024-25.

Advertisment

Since the 2021-22, global economic slowdown, clients have curtailed their discretionary spending due to on-demand hiring patterns and global macroeconomic challenges, this has impacted the project pipeline however, it is expected to stabilise in 2025, thus promising hopes for freshers, it said.

IT fresher hiring in 2025, is projected to increase with high demand for roles in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, Python, cloud technologies, and cybersecurity. Sectors such as Global Capability Centres (GCCs), manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and retail are also anticipated to boost their IT fresher intake by 30-35 per cent in 2025, it added.