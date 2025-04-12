Hiring outlook remains positive; 45% cos plan to recruit in FY26: Report

Mumbai: The hiring outlook for this financial year remained positive as 45 per cent of employers interviewed said they plan to hire for new permanent positions, a report said on Saturday.

A significant 45 per cent of employers plan to hire for new permanent positions, while 13 per cent plan to replace manpower in their existing positions, workforce solutions and HR services provider Genius Consultants said in a report - Hiring, Compensation & Attrition Management Outlook Survey for 2025-26.

The report is based on insights from 1,520 CXOs and senior-level dignitaries of organisations across various industries for the upcoming financial year.

The report further revealed that the growth of the importance of temporary hiring is widely visible, as 26 per cent of the employers focus on temporary, contractual, or project-based roles.

However, 16 per cent of organisations indicated no hiring plans for FY26, highlighting a cautious approach.

When asked about the primary focus of hiring, the report found that 37 per cent of employers said they aim to recruit mid-level professionals, while 26 per cent said they are shifting towards gig workers, contract-based roles, and advisory positions.

This confirms the trend shift in industries towards flexible staffing.

Meanwhile, entry-level hiring accounts for 19 per cent, and senior leadership recruitment stands at 18 per cent, said the report.

Projected workforce growth reflects a balanced strategy with 53 per cent of organisations foreseeing moderate hiring growth between 5-10 per cent, while 33 per cent planning a substantial hiring increase exceeding 10-15 per cent, it added.

Among industries, the retail, e-commerce and Q-commerce sector (21%) is expected to experience the highest manpower recruitment, due to which, recruitment requirements in Logistics and Warehousing are also expected to grow, as confirmed by 9 per cent of the respondents.

Around 15 per cent of employers expect higher recruitment in automobiles and EV, as 11 per cent predict the rise of recruitment needs in the renewables, energy and engineering projects.

IT Services, telecom and technology (13 per cent), manufacturing, engineering and production (11 per cent), infra, transport and real estate (10 per cent), and BSFI (9 per cent) sectors are also set to experience a growth in talent needs.

Meanwhile, sectors such as FMCG and FMCD, Healthcare, Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, and Education report minimal hiring activity in this fiscal, it said.

"While organizations are navigating economic uncertainties, the demand for skilled talent remains strong. With mid-senior professionals in high demand, businesses must focus on retention strategies to mitigate attrition risks. These insights will help corporates adapt their talent management approach effectively for 2025-26," Genius Consultants Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav added.