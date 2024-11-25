Hitachi-BHEL consortium awarded project by Power Grid

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Hitachi Energy India on Monday said its consortium with BHEL has been awarded a project by Power Grid Corporation to design and execute high voltage direct current (HVDC) link from Khavda to Nagpur.

The scope of the project includes converter transformers, AC/DC control and protection, gas-insulated high-voltage switchgear, thyristor valves, 765kV/400kV substation and auxiliary systems to be delivered by the consortium, a statement said.

This project crosses 1,200-kilometer and feeds into the country’s 500-gigawatt (GW) renewable evacuation and interstate transmission system.

"Hitachi Energy takes pride in being a catalyst in the nation’s energy system evolution and this project will leverage our pioneering HVDC technology that we now make in India," said N Venu, MD & CEO, Hitachi Energy India. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU