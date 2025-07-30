Hitachi Energy India Q1 profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 132 cr

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Hitachi Energy India on Wednesday posted multi-fold increase in net profit at Rs 131.60 crore for June quarter 2025-26 mainly due to higher revenues and lower base effect.

The company logged a net profit of Rs 10.42 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue rose to Rs 1,529.84 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,327.33 crore a year ago, a company statement said. This was achieved through effective order execution during the quarter and continued improvement in overall operational efficiency.

With effective execution of high-margin orders, sustained operational excellence, a good product mix, and increased export momentum, the company saw a significant YoY growth in profit after tax (net profit) on a lower base, it said.

Furthermore, it stated that the steady collection of receivables, along with advances, resulted in a positive cash impact in the quarter, supporting the company’s commitment toward improving margins and strengthening overall operational efficiency and capacity.

In the June quarter, the orders totalled Rs 11,339.2 crore, higher than Rs 2,436.7 crore a year ago, led by the large project win of Bhadla-Fatehpur High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link.

The company also received a bulk order from POWERGRID to supply 30 units of 765-kilovolt (kV) 500 megavolt-ampere (MVA) single-phase transformers.

In terms of segment, transmission continues to lead the order book, followed by orders from the rail & metro and data center segments.

Service clocked a 91 per cent YoY order growth; some of the key service orders include SCADA upgrades, equipment replacement, and annual maintenance contracts.

Meanwhile, exports maintained consistency by contributing 24.7 per cent without HVDC orders in Q1 FY26​, it stated.

In the quarter, the company received export orders from Europe, South America, and Asia, it stated.

The order backlog stood at Rs 29,125.3 crore during the period, providing revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

"India’s ongoing efforts to integrate renewables, coupled with growth in data centers and AI, the increasing electrification needs of industry and transport continue to drive grid infrastructure development in the country. As one of the fastest growing large economies in the world, India needs to persist with deploying state-of-the-art technologies at speed and scale as it powers ahead to inspire the next era of a sustainable energy future for all," MD & CEO N Venu said.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. PTI KKS ANU