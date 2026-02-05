Hitachi Energy India Q3 profit jumps 90 pc to Rs 261 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Hitachi Energy India Ltd (HEIL) on Thursday posted over 90 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 261.4 crore for December quarter FY26, supported by higher revenues.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 137.4 crore in the October-December period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing. Revenue rose to Rs 2,168 crore from Rs 1,672.4 crore.

"Our Q3 results highlight the increasing pace of electrification in India and the world, with global electricity demand projected to surge over 70 per cent," N Venu, Managing Director & CEO said.

In India, huge focus on electrification also signals robust capacity expansion, grid reliability, and inclusive access to meet ambitious targets like 2,000 kWh per capita consumption by 2030, he said.

During the quarter, orders totalled Rs 2,477.6 crore, up 73.7 per cent year-on-year excluding a large order during the same period of FY25.

This was led by orders for transformers (power, traction, and dry) reactors, gas insulated switchgear (GIS) and air-insulated switchgear (AIS). In terms of segment- industries, datacenter and renewables were major contributors to the orderbook.

During Q3FY26, exports grew, accounting for 29.8 per cent of the total orders booked for the quarter.

The order backlog stood at Rs 29,872.2 crore as of December 31, 2025.

On the recent EU-India FTA, the company said it strengthens clean-energy collaboration according to analysts, especially in renewables and green hydrogen, this is likely to boost opportunities for Indian energy firms through enhanced technology exchange and investment flows.

The development is also likely to create a more stable, climate-aligned trade framework that helps Indian energy players expand exports and attract long-term capital for infrastructure and innovation, it said.