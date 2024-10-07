Hitachi Energy plans Rs 2,000 cr investment in India in next 5 years

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Switzerland-based technology player Hitachi Energy has plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore over the next 4-5 years in India, a company official said on Monday.

The investments will be made towards expanding capacity of transformers, talent base and increasing portfolio, N Venu, MD&CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi energy India said.

Hitachi Energy India is an arm of Hitachi Energy.

The investment of Rs 2,000 crore will be made over a period of 4-5 years towards building capacity of large and small power transformers, and dry and traction transformers, he said.

Besides, the investment will be towards building capacity of insulation and components, strengthening the company's existing HVDC high voltage direct current capacity.

It will be focussed on network control solution offerings to customers coming from sectors like industries, utilities, transportation, Venu said.

He said the company intends to invest Rs 400 crore every year up to 5 years. On the funding, Venu said the company is looking all options, including fund raising from the markets. PTI ABI ANU ANU