Hitachi Payment Services gets RBI's final authorisation to operate as online payment aggregator

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Hitachi Payment Services on Thursday said it has received the final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator.

This will enable the company to expand its digital solutions and services stack to encompass payment options, including UPI, netbanking, cards and wallets along with value-added services, Hitachi Payment said in a statement.

Value-added services include EMI, paylater, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), link based payments and loyalty solutions to merchants.

The company processes over 2.5 billion digital transactions annually for some of India's leading banks and fintechs. PTI DP DP ANU ANU