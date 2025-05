Hitesh Mandot joins Raadhi Advisors as Managing Director

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Capital markets advisory firm Raadhi Advisors has appointed investment banker Hitesh Mandot as managing director and member of its leadership team with effect from May 29.

Mandot brings over 25 years of experience in capital markets and corporate advisory, having led more than 150 transactions, including over 100 IPOs as a left lead banker, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Raadhi, he served as MD – Corporate Finance at InCred Capital.

Hitesh has been instrumental in executing several landmark IPOs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Tejas Networks, Equitas, and IEX, and has worked with marquee clients including Reliance, Adani, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel.

Founded in 2021, Raadhi Advisors is a specialised capital markets advisory firm that assists companies in their strategic pursuits, including Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). PTI HG HG MR