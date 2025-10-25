HLL Lifecare pays Rs 69.5 cr dividend to govt for 2024-25

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) HLL Lifecare Limited, a Mini-Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Union Health Ministry, has paid a dividend of Rs 69.53 crore to the Government of India for the 2024-25 financial year.

This is among the highest dividends ever paid by the company, a health ministry statement said.

The dividend cheque was presented to Union Health Minister J P Nadda by Dr Anitha Thampi, Chairperson, HLL Lifecare.

Nadda asserted that HLL is a reliable name in the field of Medical Services and is committed towards the national vision of accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to all.

Commending HLL's performance, Nadda, stated that, HLL along with its subsidiaries and Amrit pharmacies have emerged as a key player in transforming the health sector.

He highlighted that in the last 10 years, over 6.7 crore people have benefited through the affordable medicines of the Amrit Pharmacies, thereby saving more than Rs 8,000 crore in terms of their out-of-pocket expenditure.

The financial year 2024-25 witnessed comprehensive growth across both HLL's manufacturing and service portfolios, the statement said.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,500 crore, reflecting a 20 per cent growth over the previous year. The company's net worth rose significantly to Rs 1,100 crore as on March 31, 2025, the statement said.

On a consolidated basis, including its subsidiaries, HITES, GAPL, and Lifespring Hospitals, the HLL Group recorded a total revenue of Rs 4,900 crore, marking a 19 per cent growth over the previous fiscal, it stated. PTI PLB MR