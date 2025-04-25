HLL unveils revamped AMRIT brand, plans major pharmacy expansion nationwide

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 25 (PTI) Marking its diamond jubilee year and a decade of its Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) pharmacies, HLL Lifecare Ltd has unveiled a revamped brand identity for the initiative, including a new logo.

HLL, a central public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has also outlined ambitious plans to strengthen and expand the AMRIT pharmacy network across the country, according to an official release.

The new logo and refreshed visual identity for the flagship affordable pharmacy chain were formally unveiled by Anitha Thampi, CMD of HLL, at a special function held in Thiruvananthapuram, it said.

The new logo features a capsule and a medical cross positioned above the word ‘AMRIT’.

"The refreshed identity, rendered in vibrant red and green, reflects the initiative’s core values—red symbolises passion, speed, and dependability, while green represents eco-friendliness, reliability, and growth," the release stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Thampi said, "AMRIT’s rebranding reflects our commitment to reliability, affordability, and increased reach. The name AMRIT embodies our eternal promise of trust, marking a new chapter in our journey." Launched in 2015 as an initiative under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, AMRIT Pharmacies have played a pivotal role in providing quality medicines, medical devices, and implants for critical illnesses at highly affordable prices, particularly benefiting economically disadvantaged sections, the release added.

With more than 220 outlets already operational in premier institutions like AIIMS, JIPMER, and major government hospitals, the company now aims to broaden its footprint to bring affordable healthcare closer to millions more, it said.

"The new phase of AMRIT will also focus on enhancing customer experience — including home delivery, improved product availability, digital integration, and wider presence—aligning with the Government of India’s healthcare accessibility goals," the release said.

Established in 1966 and headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, HLL is a global manufacturer of healthcare products, including contraceptives, hospital supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

The company also offers diagnostic services under the HINDLABS brand.