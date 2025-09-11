HMD expects sub-Rs 10k priced Vibe 5G to help it double smartphone sale

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Mobile devices company HMD, which houses Nokia brand phones, expects to double its smartphone sales this fiscal, driven by its latest Vibe 5G model priced at Rs 8,999 apiece, a senior company official said on Thursday.

HMD Vibe 5G is the first smartphone from the company's stable priced under Rs 10,000.

While unveiling the device, HMD India and APAC, VP and CEO Ravi Kunwar said that the company expects 20 per cent growth in feature phone sales this fiscal.

"I expect the feature phone to grow by at least 20 per cent. As far as smartphones are concerned, that will grow by around 100 per cent driven by new products. For smartphones, the bulk of our growth is expected from this Rs 8,999 price point phone which is HMD Vibe 5G," Kunwar said.

The company is also planning to launch HMD Fuse in India to expand portfolio. The HMD Fuse smartphone is designed to control children's internet exposure, giving parents full control, including approval of phone numbers they can call or receive calls from.

HMD has roped in Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra to promote its devices. Kunwar said that the company is looking to attract youth in the age bracket of 20 to 28 years, first time mobile phone buyer, new joinees etc as potential customer of Vibe 5G.

He said that the company has loaded the HMD Vibe 5G with Android 15, a 50 megapixel rear camera, an 8 megapixel front camera, a 5000 milliampere battery, and it comes with a one-year replacement guarantee at a price point of 8,999.

"I believe consumers are going to love it and the fact that it is it is coming from HMD which is the house of Nokia phone there's complete reliability on the quality of the product as well," Kunwar said.

Alongside HMD Vive 5G, the company also launched HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G feature phones that will be available at introductory prices of Rs 1,899 and Rs 2,199, respectively. PTI PRS PRS MR MR