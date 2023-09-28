HMD Global appoints Tanuj Patro as CFO for India and APAC

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) HMD Global, the maker of Nokia branded phones, has appointed Tanuj Patro as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for India and Asia Pacific region, the company said on Thursday.

He will work closely with the leadership team to drive financial performance, and operational efficiency, and support the company's mission of connecting people through advanced mobile technology, HMD Global said in a statement.

A chartered accountant, Patro has two decades of experience in finance and has previously worked with Microsoft, Nokia, LG, E&Y, and Paytm. He has also worked East Africa, South Africa, and Malaysian markets, it said. PTI GRJ GRJ MR