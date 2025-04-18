HMEL signs pact with IIT Kanpur for R&D in advanced energy solutions

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) to foster collaborative research and development in the domain of new products, processes, and technologies in the energy sector.

"The collaboration will focus on cutting-edge R&D projects with real-world impact, including the development of sustainable energy technologies, process innovations, advanced materials, and AI-enabled energy systems," HMEL said in a statement. "Both entities will leverage their respective expertise to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial application, translating ideas into scalable, market-ready solutions." HMEL, a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd, Singapore – part of the Lakshmi N Mittal Group, owns and operates a 11.3-million tonnes-a-year oil refinery and a petrochemical plant at Bhatinda in Punjab.

Prabh Das, MD & CEO, HMEL, said, "Innovation is at the core of our strategy, and this collaboration with IIT Kanpur is a major step toward developing next-generation technologies that support sustainable and efficient energy systems. We are excited to work closely with one of India's top academic institutions to drive impactful change." R&D and innovation are key pillars of HMEL's sustainability strategy, enabling the company to advance the future of energy with breakthrough developments. With numerous patents filed and several already granted, HMEL continues to lead the industry with a higher commercial implementation ratio of these innovations than any other oil major in India. This MoU reinforces the commitment of both institutions to drive excellence in research, technology development, and industrial transformation in India and beyond, the statement added. PTI ANZ HVA