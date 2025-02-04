HMPL bags Rs 67 cr-project from NHAI in Karnataka

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) on Tuesday announced that it has secured an order from NHAI worth over Rs 67 crore.

It has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for acting as user fee collection agency and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent infrastructure at Hulikunte Fee Plaza in Karnataka, the company said in an exchange filing.

The value of the awarded project is Rs 67.16 crore, HMPL added.

HMPL operates in building road projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The company recently made a foray into the domestic renewable energy sector with the development of 1.2 GW of clean energy projects spread across 4,200 acres land in Maharashtra. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL