HMPL emerges lowest bidder for road project in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Infrastructure company Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) on Tuesday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a road project worth around Rs 275 crore in Maharashtra.

The project will be executed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode over a period of 2.5 years, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said it won the project of the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) at a bid price of Rs 273.74 crore, excluding GST.

The scope of the project includes widening and improvement of road stretch from Paldhi Amalner Dondaicha Nandurbar Dhanora to Gujarat State Border Road on EPC mode, it said.

HMPL is into building road projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. PTI ABI HVA