HMSI commissions new assembly line at Manesar unit

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday said it has commissioned a new engine assembly line at its manufacturing plant in Manesar with a focus on Completely Knocked Down (CKD) exports.

The new assembly line at the company's Global Resource Factory in Manesar has a capacity to roll out 600 engines per day.

It is equipped to produce engines for models ranging from 110cc to 300cc, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of customers across the globe.

Currently, HMSI exports to 58 markets spanning Europe, Central & Latin America, Middle East, South-East Asia, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and SAARC nations.

"With this step, HMSI aims to boost its export capabilities, reaching new heights in market expansion and adherence to global quality standards," Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Managing Director, President & CEO Tsutsumu Otani said. PTI MSS DR