HMSI domestic sales dip to 7 pc in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Monday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year decline in domestic sales to 3,83,918 units in February.

The company had sold 4,13,967 units to its dealers in February 2024.

Its exports declined to 38,531 units last month from 44,744 units in February 2024, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

The company's total sales declined to 4,22,449 units last month against 4,58,711 units in the same month last year, it added.