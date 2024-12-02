HMSI domestic sales up 3 pc to 4,32,888 units in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Monday reported a 3 per cent year-on-year jump in domestic wholesales to 4,32,888 units in November.

The company had dispatched 4,20,677 units to its dealers in November last year.

Exports increased to 39,861 units last month from 27,172 units in November last year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

The total sales rose to 4,72,749 units last month against 4,47,849 units in the same month last year, it added. PTI MSS TRB