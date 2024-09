New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Monday reported a 9 per cent on-year rise in domestic wholesales to 4,91,678 units in August.

The company had dispatched 4,51,200 units to dealers in August 2023.

Exports increased to 47,174 units last month from 26,390 units in August 2023, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

The total sales rose to 5,38,852 units last month against 4,77,590 units in the same month last year, it added.