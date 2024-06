New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Monday reported a 45 per cent year-on-year jump in domestic wholesales at 4,50,589 units in May.

The company had dispatched 3,11,144 units to its dealers in May 2023.

Exports increased to 41,458 units last month from 18,249 units in May 2023, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

The total sales rose to 4,92,047 units last month as against 3,29,393 units in the same month last year, it added.