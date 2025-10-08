HMSI posts PAT of Rs 3,726.8 cr in FY25, highest in 5 years

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, the unlisted two-wheeler arm of Japan's Honda Motor Co, posted a 37.77 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,726.8 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, its highest in five years, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2,705.15 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Operating revenue in FY25 stood at Rs 39,237.6 crore as compared to Rs 31,945.06 crore in FY24, up 22.83 per cent.

The consolidated profit after tax and operating revenue of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) posted in FY25 were the highest that the company has recorded in five years, as per the Tofler data.

HMSI had clocked a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,851.46 crore in FY23, Rs 1,002.5 crore in FY22 and Rs 152.4 crore in FY21.

Similarly, in terms of operating revenue, the company posted Rs 27,095.8 crore in FY23, Rs 22,367.22 crore in FY22 and Rs 22,422.99 crore in FY21, according to the Tofler data.

Comments from the company could not be obtained as the mailed query remained unanswered.

Honda is targeting a 30 per cent market share in the Indian two-wheeler market by 2030 as it chases half of global two-wheeler sales in the long term.

As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total two-wheeler retail sales in India stood at 1,88,77,812 units in FY25 as compared to 1,75,27,115 units in FY24.

HMSI's retail sales in FY25 were at 47,89,283 units as against 40,93,895 units in FY24. It was the number two player after Hero MotoCorp, which clocked 54,45,251 units in FY25 and 53,97,315 units in FY24. PTI RKL DR DR