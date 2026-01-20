HMSI recalls CBR650R bike to fix faulty wiring part

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday said it is recalling certain units of its CBR650R motorcycle.

Aligned with the global market action, certain units manufactured between December 16, 2024 and May 4, 2025, might be affected, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

"The company has observed that in some units, a wiring part in the turn signal system may rub against a metal component, and vibration over time could cause a short circuit. This may lead to some lights not functioning, which does not meet regulatory requirements," it added.

As a precautionary step, customers are advised to check whether their motorcycle falls within the affected manufacturing period, it added.

If it does, they are requested to visit their nearest BigWing dealership for a vehicle inspection, the company stated.

If required, the affected parts will be replaced free of cost, irrespective of the vehicle's warranty status, it added.

HMSI, however, did not disclose the number of bikes being recalled. PTI MSS , HVA