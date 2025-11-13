HMSI recalls certain units of CB1000 Hornet SP bikes to replace faulty part

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday said it is recalling certain units of CB1000 Hornet SP motorcycles to replace a faulty part.

Aligned with global market action, certain units manufactured in 2025 are affected, the two-wheeler maker said without specifying the exact number of affected units.

"Due to excessive radiant heat from the exhaust system softening the painted seating surface, the change pedal pivot bolt may loosen and fall off while riding, which can affect gear shifting," it said.

As a precautionary measure, the replacement of the affected parts will be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across India starting from January 2026 onwards, the company said.

The replacement will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle, it added.