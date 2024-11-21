HMSI recalls CRF1100 Africa Twin units to rectify throttle operation

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday said it is recalling certain units of CRF1100 Africa Twin to rectify issues with throttle operation.

Advertisment

The voluntary recall is aligned with the global market action, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

The recall affects certain units of this adventure motorcycle manufactured between February 2022 and October 2022, it said.

The company has identified a concern with the motorcycle's throttle operation, HMSI said.

Advertisment

During acceleration, the wheelie control system may get activated unexpectedly which in some cases may lead to loss of balance, it stated.

As a corrective measure, Honda will update the ECU software in the affected motorcycles with the correct programming, HMSI said.

This will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle and shall be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across India, it added.

Advertisment

Customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website, it said.

To avoid any inconvenience or waiting at the dealership, customers are requested to book their service appointment in advance as per their availability, it added. PTI MSS SHW SHW