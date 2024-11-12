HMSI recalls GL1800 Gold Wing units to fix faulty component

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday said it is recalling certain units of GL1800 Gold Wing motorcycle manufactured between March 2018 and May 2021.

The voluntary recall is aligned with the global market action, the company said in a statement.

A potential issue has been identified in the primary drive gear fastening bolt of certain engines, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said.

Under some conditions, the bolt may break, causing subsequent engine stoppage, it added. "As a precautionary measure, the replacement of the affected part will be carried out at BigWing dealerships across India starting from the third week of December 2024," HMSI said.

The replacement will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle, it added. PTI MSS MSS MR