New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday reported 11 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales at 4,80,896 units in April.

The company had dispatched 5,41,946 units to dealers in April last year.

Domestic dispatches to dealers stood at 4,22,931 units last month, down 12 per cent as compared with 4,81,046 units in April 2024, HMSI said in a statement Exports declined to 57,965 units from 60,900 units in April last year, it added. PTI MSS MSS ANU ANU