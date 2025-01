New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Saturday reported a 32 per cent growth in total wholesales at 58,01,498 units in 2024 over the previous year.

This included domestic sales of 52,92,976 units and 5,08,522 units exports, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Last month, total sales stood at 3,08,083 units, which included domestic sales of 2,70,919 units and 37,164 units exports, it added.