HMSI sales up 34 pc at 5,67,351 units in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday reported a 34 per cent rise in total sales at 5,67,351 units in February 2026 as compared to the same month last year.

February sales included 5,13,190 units in domestic sales and 54,161 units in exports, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

This performance reflects strong demand across domestic and international markets for HMSI's product portfolio.

For the year-to-date period of FY26 (April 2025-February 2026), HMSI recorded total sales of 58,20,556 units, comprising 52,37,169 units sold domestically and 5,83,387 units exported, the statement said. PTI RKL DR DR