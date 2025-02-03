HMSI sales up 6pc in Jan at 4,44,847 units

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday reported 6 per cent rise in total sales at 4,44,847 units in January 2025 as compared to the same month last year.

Domestic sales were up 5 per cent at 4,02,977 units last month while exports were at 41,870 units, a growth of 14 per cent over the same period last year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

In the April 2024 to January 2025 period, total sales were at 49,81,767 units, including domestic sales of 45,41,323 units and 4,40,444 units exports, it added. PTI RKL ANU ANU