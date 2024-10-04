Holiday Tribe raises Rs 5.4 crore in seed funding

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Travel tech brand Holiday Tribe on Friday said it has raised Rs 5.4 crore in a seed funding round led by Singapore-based VC fund Powerhouse Ventures and early-stage VC firm GSF.

The investment round was led by Powerhouse Ventures and GSF with participation from investors, including Dinesh Agarwal and Dinesh Gulati of India Mart, Murugavel Janakiraman of BharatMatrimony.com and actor Gaurav Kapur.

The investment will be directed towards strengthening the brand's tech capabilities, supply network and brand-building initiatives.