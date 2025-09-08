Home cooked meal prices inch up on-month in August: Report

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Price of a home cooked meal inched up month-on-month in August, majorly due to a spike in tomato prices, a report said on Monday.

The average cost of a vegetarian meal increased 4 per cent to Rs 29.1 in August as compared to Rs 28.1 in July, while the same for non-vegetarian thali was up 2 per cent at Rs 54.6 per plate, as per the report by Crisil.

The tomato prices surged 26 per cent on-month in August due to a 35 per cent drop in arrivals, it said in the monthly roti rice rate report.

Prices of potato and onion remained stable on-month as stored stocks were released in the market, it said.

Compared with August 2024, the price of a vegetarian meal decreased 7 per cent from Rs 31.2 in the year-ago period, and the same for non-vegetarian meal was down 8 per cent from Rs 59.3.

The major reason for a decline in meal prices on-year was attributed to benign commodity prices. PTI AA TRB