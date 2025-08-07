Home-cooked meals become cheaper in Jul

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) The average costs of preparing home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals declined in July due to lower prices of vegetables, a report said on Thursday.

A vegetarian thali cost dropped 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 28.1 against Rs 32.6, but was up 4 per cent month-on-month, when compared to Rs 27.1 in June, according to Crisil's Intelligence's Roti Rice Rate report.

In the case of a non-vegetarian meal, the prices dropped 13 per cent year-on-year and 2 per cent month-on-month to Rs 53.5 per plate, it added.

"In the near term, thali prices are expected to remain lower year-on-year, owing to a high base of tomato prices. Anticipated higher production of pulses is also likely to soften prices," its director, Pushan Sharma said.

Sharma, however, added that the extent of the decline may be limited as potato and onion prices are expected to remain firm going forward.

The report explained that a decline in vegetarian thali cost year-on-year was led by a sharp drop in the prices of tomato, onion and potato on a high base.

Additionally, prices of pulses declined 14 per cent year-on-year, driven by higher production and stock levels compared to the year-ago period, and the cost of rice declined 4 per cent year-on-year, it noted.

The vegetarian meal prices were higher month-on-month because of a 31 per cent increase in tomato prices and also a marginal increase in potato and onion prices, it said.

In the case of non-vegetarian meals, lower vegetable prices and a 12 per cent year-on-year and 9 per cent month-on-month decline in broiler prices helped, it added.