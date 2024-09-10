Home decor brand Nestasia raises $8.35 mn in fundraising round from Susquehanna Asia VC, Stellaris

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Home decor and lifestyle brand Nestasia has raised USD 8.35 million in a fresh funding round from Susquehanna Asia VC, Stellaris Venture Partners and notable angel investors.

The capital raise will scale the company's efforts in offline store expansion, new category launches, brand building, and hiring, according to a release.

Nestasia plans to expand its product range within kitchenware, drinkware, cookware, and appliances and introduce new themed categories such as home products for children (Nest Baby and Kids), among others.

Nestasia, which was founded in 2019 by Aditi Murarka Agrawal and Anurag Agrawal, offers a curated selection of home decor and lifestyle products across six key categories.

"This funding empowers us to stay true to our mission to ‘Make Home Special’ by introducing fresh, on trend products, expanding our offline presence, and strengthening our brand connection with customers," Aditi Murarka Agrawal, Co-founder of Nestasia said.

Nestasia has been expanding its offline presence across six cities, with seven exclusive brand outlets.

The company plans to deepen its presence across these cities and expand to new ones by opening 30 stores by the end of 2025.

In the festive season, Nestasia aims to boost sales through new brand initiatives, weekly product launches, and targeted efforts across its website, marketplaces, quick commerce platforms and offline stores, the release said.

This funding round follows a Series A round of USD 4 million led by Stellaris in 2021.