Home Minister Amit Shah launches revamped Overseas Citizen of India portal

New Delh, May 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched the revamped portal of the OCI with an up-to-date user interface to make registration of Indian-origin people seamless.

The Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) scheme was introduced in 2005.

It provides for registration as OCI all Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were citizens of India on January 26, 1950, or thereafter or were eligible to become citizens on January 26, 1950, or their descendants.

"Today, launched the revamped OCI portal with an up-to-date user interface to make registration of overseas citizens seamless. The new features will include improved functionality, enhanced security, and a user-friendly experience," Shah said in a post on X.

The revamped OCI portal is accessible at ociservices.gov.in/onlineOCI, he added.

No person who or either of whose parents or grandparents or great grandparents is or had been a citizen of Pakistan, Bangladesh or such other country, as the central government may, by notification in the official gazette, specify, shall be eligible for registration as an OCI cardholder.