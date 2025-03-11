'Home & personal care sector needs Rs 1 lakh cr investment for sustainable future'

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The home and personal care sector requires about Rs 1 lakh crore investment initially for a sustainable future using more eco-friendly methods like clean energy and processes for production, as per the industry estimates.

The Indian Home and Personal Care (HPC) industry, currently valued at approximately Rs 65,000 crore for home care and nearly Rs 2,00,000 crore for personal care, is poised for a major shift towards sustainability, a statement by Indian Home and Personal Care Industry Association (IHPCIA) said.

The sector stands at a critical juncture where strategic investments in renewable resources, eco-friendly manufacturing, and advanced packaging solutions can drive beyond GDP-linked growth and propel double-digit expansion.

To enable this transformation, the industry requires substantial capital infusion.

A transition from fossil-based inputs to renewable alternatives demands the construction of ethylene cracker complexes, each costing around Rs 20,000 crore, with at least five such complexes needed, the IHPCIA said.

On the other hand, a greener approach—leveraging non-edible oils and palm by-products—presents a significantly lower capital burden, also requires investment.

This stark contrast in investment underscores the financial viability of sustainable solutions, making them not only environmentally responsible but also economically strategic, it stated.

Speaking at the IHPCIA Conference on Monday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, underscored the urgency of investing in green technologies.

He said, "India has the potential to be a global leader in sustainable home and personal care manufacturing. By focusing on renewable feedstocks and biodegradable alternatives, we can minimise environmental impact while fostering a self-reliant industry." Industry leaders at the conference identified key investment areas such as biodegradable packaging, concentrated product formats, chemical-free formulations, and AI-driven product development.

Nadir Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Group, highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainability with initiatives like Godrej Magic Liquid, a low-packaging liquid concentrate that allows consumers to mix powder with water at home, significantly reducing plastic waste and production costs.

IHPCIA Founder Sanjay Trivedi stressed the importance of radical transformation over incremental change, stating, "We need a leapfrog transition. By investing in renewables, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable supply chains, we can drive long-term growth and position India as a global leader in the HPC sector." The industry plans to bring out a white paper that will have inputs from the deliberations happening during the three-day event. PTI KKS KKS MR