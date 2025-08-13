Home prices in Noida Sector-150 jump 2.4 times in 3.5 yrs, Gurugram's Sohna sees 74 pc rise: Anarock

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Housing prices in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 150 recorded the highest appreciation of 139 per cent across 14 active micro-markets in seven cities in the last three-and-a-half years on high demand, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock on Wednesday came out with a report on capital appreciation and rental value growth trends across 14 of the most active (in terms of supply and sales) micro markets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Kolkata, and Chennai.

As per the data, the average prices in Noida Sector 150 has surged to Rs 13,600 per sq ft in June 2025 from Rs 5,700 per sq ft in 2021-end.

At Sohna Road, Gurugram, the prices have risen 74 per cent to Rs 11,500 per sq ft from Rs 6,600 per sq ft.

"Sector-150 in Noida is the standout nationally. Its property values have soared 139 per cent in just over three and half years -- the fastest among all micro markets in this study -- fuelled by new township projects, greenfield planning, and investor enthusiasm," Anarock said.

Sohna Road in Gurugram has benefited from improved connectivity via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway linkages.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri noted that capital values rose sharply during 2022 and 2023 calendar years across these seven cities.

After that, he said there have been steady gains as new supply hit the market and buyers became more price sensitive.

"Notably, infrastructure-led markets (those benefiting from new metro lines, expressways, or new planned tech hubs) continued to defy this cooling trend," Puri said.

Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal attributed the growth in prices on Sohna road to several infrastructure projects which have improved connectivity.

He said there is a robust pipeline of residential and commercial projects in this region to meet the rising demand. PTI MJH TRB