Homegrown AMSL gets USD 13.36-mn export order

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Homegrown Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Wednesday said it has secured an export order valued at USD 13.36 million.

This order pertains to the development of an advanced avionics system intended for use in civil and military aircraft applications, AMSL said in a filing.

The company said it "has received an export order valued at USD 13,366,500 (equivalent to approximately Rs 113.81 crore) for development of an avionic system." However, due to the sensitive nature of the engagement, specific technical and programme details are bound by a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the customer, it said.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others. PTI ABI ABI SHW