Homegrown Axiscades, French entity Cilas tie up to develop defence solution in India

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Homegrown Axiscades on Friday announced signing an agreement with France-based Cilas S.A. to jointly develop counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solutions in India for defence applications.

Over the last three months, Axiscades has also secured multiple defence orders, including Rs 150 crore contract for the development of electronic control units for the cooling system for the Su-30 MKI (fighter aircraft) upgrade.

Axiscades and Cilas S.A., which is an expert in lasers for high-value fields, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote advanced Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) technologies to the Indian Forces, a statement said.

Under the terms of the MoU, both partners will focus on the co-development and integration of a vehicle-mounted C-UAS solution. The high-energy laser weapon system will be designed by Cilas and Axiscades will integrate the solution in counter-unmanned aerial system-enabled army vehicles.

Axiscades Founder and CMD Sampath Ravinarayanan said, "In alignment with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, we are committed to locally integrate the Cilas Helma-P solution. We are also committed to localising the necessary maintenance equipment and taking part in the manufacturing of Helma-P, in order to ensure its production and sustainability within India." Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors like energy, heavy engineering, aerospace, defence, and automotive, among others. PTI ABI ABI MR