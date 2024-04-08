Homegrown startup VilCart surpasses Rs 100 crore revenue mark in March

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) VilCart, a rural economy-focused technology startup, on Monday said it clocked a revenue of Rs 102 crore in March 2024.

Advertisment

The journey to Rs 100-crore revenue has been marked by significant milestones, including strategic collaborations with farmers and farmer producer organisations, leading suppliers, manufacturers, and brands, the company said in a statement.

"VilCart is growing every day and with this rapid increase, we are marching towards new milestones. We had a 350 per cent increase in our workforce from 2023 to 2024.

The vision is to transform Gramin Kirana stores to Gramin Supermarkets where they have access to all the products in the city," VilCart Rural CEO, Prasanna Kumar C (CPK) told PTI.

Earlier this year, the Bengaluru-based startup raised Rs 144 crore in Series A funding led by Asia Impact SA.

Starting in 2018, VilCart has currently reached 85,000 Kirana stores in 30,000 villages, covering 56 districts in South India. PTI ANK MR