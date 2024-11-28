Homeversity raises USD 1 mn

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Student housing operator Homeversity on Thursday announced a USD 1-million fundraise from Inflection Point Ventures and other investors.

The funds will be used to establish a premium scalable student housing operator model and, grow the user base, as per a statement.

***** TCS in tie-up with IIT-Kharagpur to work on research in digital health, robotics * TCS on Thursday announced a tie-up with IIT-Kharagpur which will help research in the areas of digital health, robotics and intelligent systems.

The two partners will also launch advanced research centre for innovation in digital health, robotics & intelligent systems, according to a statement.

***** New Delhi, Lima close to signing FTA: Peru Ambassador * Peru's Ambassador Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde has said Lima and New Delhi are closer to signing a free trade agreement.

Speaking at the World Trade Center in Mumbai on Wednesday, Velrade invited Indian investment in mining, agriculture, tourism and fisheries, as per a statement. PTI AA TRB