Honasa Consumer Q1 profit up 2.6% to Rs 41 cr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Tuesday reported 2.64 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 41.32 crore for June quarter FY26, helped by volume gains.

It had logged a profit after tax of Rs 40.25 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Honasa Consumer.

Revenue from operations was higher at Rs 595.25 crore in the quarter as against Rs 554.05 crore in the year-ago period.

"Q1 FY26 marked a strong start to the year, with Honasa delivering its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 595 crore and a record quarterly profit of Rs 41 crore, supported by a sequential improvement in EBITDA margin to 7.7 per cent," said Chairman and CEO & Co-founder Varun Alagh in the earnings statement of the company.

Its gross profit margin improved to 71.2 per cent in Q1 FY26, up 48 basis points YoY.

"Focus categories for Honasa, contributing over 80 per cent of the revenue, continued to outperform, delivering double-digit YoY growth, driven by strong e-commerce performance and solid offtake growth in modern trade (30 per cent + YoY)," it said.

Total expenses of Honasa Consumer stood at Rs 563.55 crore, up 8.3 per year-on-year. Total income was higher 8 per cent at Rs 619.14 crore.

Over the outlook, Alagh said: "Our innovation pipeline remains strong, with launches rooted in proven efficacy and consumer-desired benefits. Our offline distribution remains on a positive trajectory, further enhancing our reach and visibility. We are strengthening our playbooks by focusing on select, sharply defined category segments." Shares of the company on Tuesday settled at Rs 268.10 apiece on BSE, up 0.71 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH ANU