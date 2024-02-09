Honasa Consumer Q3 profit more than triples to Rs 26 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands including Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Friday reported over three-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 25.90 crore for December quarter FY24.

Advertisment

It logged a PAT of Rs 7.12 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from the company, which got listed last November.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 488.21 crore from Rs 382.15 crore.

Total expenses stood at Rs 464.46 crore, up 22.7 per cent year-on-year.

Advertisment

Total income in December quarter was up 28.3 per cent to Rs 499.18 crore.

"As we move ahead to capture this market further, our innovation-driven brand building playbook uniquely positions us to identify many opportunities to continue our growth trajectory. Four out of six brands from our portfolio are already in the Rs 150 crore ARR club and we see this as a testimony of our capabilities," Chairman and CEO Varun Alagh said.

ARR refers to Annual Recurring Revenue.

Having built colour care with Mamaearth showcases the company's ability to build new categories and versatility of the brand.

Shares of the company on Friday settled at Rs 432.75 apiece on BSE, up 3.54 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU